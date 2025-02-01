Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brad Potts pulled a goal back in second half injury time and PNE then saw strong penalty appeals waved away

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers in Friday night’s Lancashire derby - which was not short of refereeing drama late in the day.

Here are our player ratings from Ewood Park.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: Didn’t have a great deal to do on the night. A bullet Gueye header went in and Cantwell sent him the wrong way from the penalty spot. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Storey: Forced off after 30 minutes after blocking a cross and coming off badly. Had defended OK and won a big early tackle which got a roar. 6

Lewis Gibson: Assured and composed in lots of moments. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Won plenty of headers and no lack of fight from him. Could’ve given Meghoma a helping hand at times. 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Moved over to the left in the second half and kept trying to force the issue. His attacking threat was nullified well by Rovers in the first half though. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Meghoma: Had some joy offensively in the first half and defended strongly at times, but also needed more support at others. Got through an hour. 6.5

Ryan Ledson: Won his tackles in the first half and tried to set the tone. Drilled a shot wide at nil-nil. Didn’t get on the ball enough. 6

Ali McCann: Usual endeavour from PNE’s captain on the night - made seven tackles. Headed a good chance over just after the break. Lacked a bit of incisiveness in possession. 6

Mads Frokjaer: Got into pockets first half and combined well once or twice. Needed him more involved in the game. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Greenwood: Sent some set-piece quality into the Blackburn box but struggled to really impact the match in general play. 5

Emil Riis: A frustrating night for the Dane, who snatched at a couple of chances. Just wouldn’t fall for him and then was ruled offside for flicking in Whatmough’s goal bound header late on. 4

Substitutes

Jack Whatmough: Gueye was too much for him for the opener. Penalised for the penalty harshly. Kept going but a tough night. 5

Brad Potts: Had a positive impact down the right. Got into dangerous positions and caused problems. Took his goal nicely. 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Thordarson: Got his foot on the ball and brought a bit more calmness in possession. Provided the assist for Potts. 7

Duane Holmes: Really lively off the bench and drove forward with the ball on several occasions. 7

Ched Evans: A positive contribution in his first game for a long time. Fired a shot into the side netting and kept the ball alive in the final third. 7