'Tough night', 'Positive impact' - Preston North End player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers as subs provide spark
Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers in Friday night’s Lancashire derby - which was not short of refereeing drama late in the day.
Here are our player ratings from Ewood Park.
RECAP: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 PNE
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman: Didn’t have a great deal to do on the night. A bullet Gueye header went in and Cantwell sent him the wrong way from the penalty spot. 6
Jordan Storey: Forced off after 30 minutes after blocking a cross and coming off badly. Had defended OK and won a big early tackle which got a roar. 6
Lewis Gibson: Assured and composed in lots of moments. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. 6.5
Andrew Hughes: Won plenty of headers and no lack of fight from him. Could’ve given Meghoma a helping hand at times. 6
Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Moved over to the left in the second half and kept trying to force the issue. His attacking threat was nullified well by Rovers in the first half though. 6
Jayden Meghoma: Had some joy offensively in the first half and defended strongly at times, but also needed more support at others. Got through an hour. 6.5
Ryan Ledson: Won his tackles in the first half and tried to set the tone. Drilled a shot wide at nil-nil. Didn’t get on the ball enough. 6
Ali McCann: Usual endeavour from PNE’s captain on the night - made seven tackles. Headed a good chance over just after the break. Lacked a bit of incisiveness in possession. 6
Mads Frokjaer: Got into pockets first half and combined well once or twice. Needed him more involved in the game. 6
Sam Greenwood: Sent some set-piece quality into the Blackburn box but struggled to really impact the match in general play. 5
Emil Riis: A frustrating night for the Dane, who snatched at a couple of chances. Just wouldn’t fall for him and then was ruled offside for flicking in Whatmough’s goal bound header late on. 4
Substitutes
Jack Whatmough: Gueye was too much for him for the opener. Penalised for the penalty harshly. Kept going but a tough night. 5
Brad Potts: Had a positive impact down the right. Got into dangerous positions and caused problems. Took his goal nicely. 7.5
Stefan Thordarson: Got his foot on the ball and brought a bit more calmness in possession. Provided the assist for Potts. 7
Duane Holmes: Really lively off the bench and drove forward with the ball on several occasions. 7
Ched Evans: A positive contribution in his first game for a long time. Fired a shot into the side netting and kept the ball alive in the final third. 7
