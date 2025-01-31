Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Preston North End RECAP as refereeing decisions leave visitors furious at Ewood Park
Friday's clash under the Ewood Park floodlights had all the ingredients of a fiercely contested Lancashire derby and the opening exchanges - with almost 6,500 away supporters packed into the Bryan Douglas Darwen End - were predictably fraught and feisty. After coming through a scrappy first period to the contest the Lilywhites grew into the game and got the decibels lifting in the away end.
Emil Riis drilled the first opportunity of the match over the crossbar with the ball always rising on the Dane, inside the Rovers box. Preston's play was a mixture of patient and sharp, particularly in wide areas with Jayden Meghoma and Kaine Kesler-Hayden looking to combine dangerously with Mads Frokjaer and Sam Greenwood respectively.
However, the Rovers threat was certainly there; PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom had spoken about their fast forward play on the break. Owen Beck slotted the home side's first big chance of the game over from around eight yards out. The first goal was always going to be important on the night and North End were far from fully at the races in the final third.
Ryan Ledson did fire just wide of the bottom left corner after threatening wide play from Meghoma. But, after Jordan Storey was forced off through injury mid way through the half it was Blackburn who began to have the better of the contest.
Six minutes from time, a cross from ex-PNE academy man Tyrhys Dolan was attacked at the back post by Makthar Gueye and sent into the back of North End's net; the sheer physical presence and power of the number number nine just too much for substitute Jack Whatmough to deal with.
Preston headed in at half-time with a tough task ahead, fully aware of how strong John Eustace's team have been this season when in front. A glorious chance came PNE's way early doors but Ali McCann could only guide his close range header, from Sam Greenwood's free-kick delivery, over the upright. End-to-end was the feel for the following stages of the second half, with neither Freddie Woodman or Aynsley Pears troubled.
The Lilywhites were far from at their best but very much in the match. On 78 minutes, though, referee Josh Smith made a decision which gifted Rovers the chance to double their lead and effectively kill the game. From a Blackburn corner the rising Whatmough - with his back to Dominic Hyam - was penalised for his head hitting the Rovers man. Smith pointed to the spot and, after strong protest and general bemusement from the away players, Todd Cantwell stepped up and sent Woodman the wrong way.
North End kept pushing and had all territory in the game - camped in and around Rovers' box - but nothing would drop for the visitors. Emil Riis, who had endured a frustrating evening, had the ball in the back of the net on 89 minutes. Preston continued to attack and set up a grand stand finish and their persistence eventually paid off when substitute Brad Potts brought the ball down and poked home from a matter of yards out.
Time was still there for PNE to nick a point in the most dramatic fashion and they could’ve had the chance to do so if strong appeals for a penalty - after Potts was clattered in the air by Gueye - hadn’t been waved away by Smith. The reaction at full time from those in black shirts was to fly straight over to the match official in protest, with huge calls - none of which went North End’s way - made in the final 20 minutes of the game.
Attendance: 21,392 (6,515 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey (Whatmough 30'), Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (Thordarson 64'), McCann (c), Meghoma (Potts 64'), Frokjaer (Holmes 80'), Greenwood (Evans 80'), Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Felipe, Osmajic.
LIVE Rovers v PNE
FULL TIME: Rovers 2-1 PNE
Goals from Gueye and Cantwell (pen) had Blackburn two goals to the good. Potts pulled one back on 93 minutes and North End had strong penalty appeals turned down on 96.
96' Penalty appeal turned down (2-1)
Gueye competes in the air with Potts and the PNE man goes down - with strong appeals for a spot kick ignored. The Rovers man’s arm was also up.
93' GOAL! Rovers 2-1 PNE
Potts pulls one back.
Three more minutes to play.
89' Flag up (2-0)
Riis converts from Whatmough’s header but he’s offside.
85' Side netting (2-0)
Kesler-Hayden fizzes it into the path of Evans but his shot, after a sharp first touch, is into the side netting.
80' Sliced over (2-0)
Riis volleys over from close range.
Evans and Holmes have replaced Greenwood and Frokjaer.
78' GOAL! Rovers 2-0 PNE
Todd Cantwell tucks home.
77' Lengthy delay (1-0)
Hyam looks to have come off badly and is receiving treatment.
Todd Cantwell is going to take the penalty for Rovers.
75' Penalty Blackburn (1-0)
Whatmough looks to have been penalised for heading Hyam’s face. He went to clear the corner.
71' Sliced over (1-0)
Whatmough meets Thordarson’s corner and Greenwood scuffs the loose ball over with his left footed effort.
64' Double PNE change (1-0)
Potts and Thordarson on for Ledson and Meghoma.
63' Into the book (1-0)
Dolan flies away from Hughes but his final cross is gathered by Woodman. The PNE break is led by Frokjaer who is hacked down by Buckley - the Rovers man is booked.
56' Opportunity goes begging (1-0)
Greenwood clips a lovely free-kick in from the left but McCann heads over from five yards out, centre of the box.
51' Charged down (1-0)
Beck drives inside and unleashes a shot with his right foot which Whatmough blocks.
49' Headed wide (1-0)
Hyam meets Blackburn’s corner from the left but directs it wide.
46' KICK OFF! (1-0)
Back under way at Ewood Park with no changes.
North End immediately apply pressure in the Rovers half but the hosts nick it and fly forward, with Dolan’s eventual strike wide.
HT: Rovers 1-0 PNE
Makhtar Gueye’s header has the hosts ahead at the break.
Big second half to come at Ewood Park; PNE will have to do it the hard way.
43' Blasted wide (1-0)
Brittain gets in down the right and drills a low cross which Hedges smashes wide of the top right corner.
