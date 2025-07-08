Preston North End player ratings vs Bamber Bridge as youngsters narrowly beaten
Preston North End’s youngsters were beaten 2-1 at Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.
Here are our player ratings from the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.
Starting XI
James Pradic
Beaten to the ball and lobbed by Cullen for the opener. Smart reflex save just before the break. Made way at half time. 5
Joe Blake
Brig had some experienced, older forwards who caused the defence problems at times. He kept going though and got to the byline well on one occasion. 5.5
Ed Nolan
Some difficult moments over the course but kept his head up and a good learning experience no doubt. Stepped out and passed nicely at times. 5.5
Jonny Brindle
Carried out a couple of roles on the night and spend the second half just in front of the defence. Steady enough showing. 6
Ben Robinson
Tried to get up and down the right with energy. Delivered one inviting cross in the first half. His directness was a threat at times. 6
Charlie Forwood
Nicked the ball in a promising position early on down the left but couldn’t capitalise. Crossed well for a PNE chance in the second half. Showed sharp feet. 6.5
Harry Stringfellow
The U19 midfielder hadn’t been able to get on the ball quite as much as he’d have liked. No lack of endeavour. Got through 45 minutes. 5
Harry Gerrard
Showed some composure in possession and was willing to take the ball under pressure. Got through 60 minutes or so. 5
Max Wilson
Battled away in the middle of the park and was happy to get stuck in. Headed off at half time. 5
Somto Ifezue
Looked to put himself about and offer a focal point but was a big ask. Led the line for an hour. 5
Muhammad-Raiyaan Haji
Put the work in off the ball but struggled to offer a threat offensively. Had to tread carefully after an early booking. 5
Substitutes
Li-Bau Stowell
Smart stop not long into the second half from point blank range. Caught some crosses well under pressure. 6
Isaac Lam
Added a bit of energy off the bench, having been introduced at the break. Buzzed around and looked to pick up pockets of space. 5.5
Josh Muir
Slotted in at left centre back for the second half and didn’t shirk the battle. Some strong and shaky moments. 5.5
Michael Ayodele
In the right place at the right time to pull a goal back. Prodded his effort into the top left corner from close range. 6.5
George Gryba
Saw a headed effort saved soon after coming on. He was key to PNE’s goal - winning it back high up before picking out his strike partner. Some tidy centre-forward play. 6.5
Charlie Whalley
Got his foot on the ball in midfield and moved it along fine. 5.5
Ethan Jackson
Slotted in down the right for the closing stages and put himself about. 5.5
Marshall Longson
Had good opportunity late on to get in behind, but strayed offside after showing good pace to support the attack. 5
