PNE’s academy lads kicked off pre-season at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday night

Preston North End’s youngsters were beaten 2-1 at Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Starting XI

James Pradic

Beaten to the ball and lobbed by Cullen for the opener. Smart reflex save just before the break. Made way at half time. 5

Joe Blake

Brig had some experienced, older forwards who caused the defence problems at times. He kept going though and got to the byline well on one occasion. 5.5

Ed Nolan

Some difficult moments over the course but kept his head up and a good learning experience no doubt. Stepped out and passed nicely at times. 5.5

Jonny Brindle

Carried out a couple of roles on the night and spend the second half just in front of the defence. Steady enough showing. 6

Ben Robinson

Tried to get up and down the right with energy. Delivered one inviting cross in the first half. His directness was a threat at times. 6

Charlie Forwood

Nicked the ball in a promising position early on down the left but couldn’t capitalise. Crossed well for a PNE chance in the second half. Showed sharp feet. 6.5

Harry Stringfellow

The U19 midfielder hadn’t been able to get on the ball quite as much as he’d have liked. No lack of endeavour. Got through 45 minutes. 5

Harry Gerrard

Showed some composure in possession and was willing to take the ball under pressure. Got through 60 minutes or so. 5

Max Wilson

Battled away in the middle of the park and was happy to get stuck in. Headed off at half time. 5

Somto Ifezue

Looked to put himself about and offer a focal point but was a big ask. Led the line for an hour. 5

Muhammad-Raiyaan Haji

Put the work in off the ball but struggled to offer a threat offensively. Had to tread carefully after an early booking. 5

Substitutes

Li-Bau Stowell

Smart stop not long into the second half from point blank range. Caught some crosses well under pressure. 6

Isaac Lam

Added a bit of energy off the bench, having been introduced at the break. Buzzed around and looked to pick up pockets of space. 5.5

Josh Muir

Slotted in at left centre back for the second half and didn’t shirk the battle. Some strong and shaky moments. 5.5

Michael Ayodele

In the right place at the right time to pull a goal back. Prodded his effort into the top left corner from close range. 6.5

George Gryba

Saw a headed effort saved soon after coming on. He was key to PNE’s goal - winning it back high up before picking out his strike partner. Some tidy centre-forward play. 6.5

Charlie Whalley

Got his foot on the ball in midfield and moved it along fine. 5.5

Ethan Jackson

Slotted in down the right for the closing stages and put himself about. 5.5

Marshall Longson

Had good opportunity late on to get in behind, but strayed offside after showing good pace to support the attack. 5

