Marcus Rashford was at the double as Preston North End lost 0-3 to Aston Villa in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Deepdale.
The score line was goalless at the break after an impressive first half showing from Paul Heckingbottom’s side. Jacob Ramsey added the third 19 minutes from time, for Villa.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...
Starting XI
Dai Cornell
Kept Rashford and Malen out over the 90 minutes. Could’ve done better with Ramsey’s effort. 6
Jordan Storey
Won some big tackles in the first hour. Didn’t cover himself in glory for the third. 6
Lewis Gibson
One piece of terrific 1v1 defending in the first half up against Rogers. Didn’t do badly overall. 6.5
Andrew Hughes
Some important interventions to clear crosses. Gave the penalty away and couldn’t shut Ramsey down. 5.5
Robbie Brady
Probably Preston’s best performer on the day. His crosses asked questions and the Irishman played with high levels of aggression. 7
Ben Whiteman
Put himself about and held things together in the first half. Just couldn’t quite get back in to prevent the ball reaching Rashford for his opener. 6
Stefan Thordarson
Headed PNE’s big opportunity of the game wide - just didn’t connect with it right. The Iceland international was strong across the first 45 minutes. 6.5
Jayden Meghoma
Handled the occasion admirably for such young shoulders. Tried to carry a threat going forward and produced some big tackles. 7
Mads Frokjaer
Had a positive impact in certain first half moments - picked out Thordarson for his chance. The Dane drifted out of the contest second half. 6
Will Keane
Got through an hour or so. Had to tread carefully after his first half booking. The ball broke kindly for him early on but couldn’t get a shot off. Some effective play at times. 6
Emil Riis
Applied pressure in the first half and was a nuisance in moments. Won his fair share of aerial duels up against Tyrone Mings. Just never got that one golden chance. 6.5
Substitutes
Milutin Osmajic
The game was as good as gone by his introduction. Put himself about with intent. 6
Ched Evans
The front man entered in the closing stages but wasn’t able to make much of an impact. 6
Liam Lindsay
Slotted into the defence for the final quarter-of-an-hour or so and limited further damage. 6
Theo Carroll
Didn’t look fazed by the stage. Drove a shot at goal and won a couple of duels. 6
Theo Mawene
His second first team appearance - did himself no harm in the final few minutes. 6
