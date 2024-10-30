Preston North End were beaten 0-3 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round clash, on Wednesday night at Deepdale.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...
1. Freddie Woodman - 6.5
Distribution wasn't the best. Nothing he could really do about the goals. A terrific double save to deny Jesus and Sterling in the second half. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Jack Whatmough - 5
Kept going but a tough evening against sharp attacking players. Kiwior rose above him before Jesus fired the Gunners ahead. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Liam Lindsay - 5.5
Headed over from a free-kick in the first half. Havertz got away from him for the third goal. Some loose decisions in possession. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Andrew Hughes - 6
Was often 1v1 up against Sterling and defended him well in moments. Made way just before the 70 minute mark. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth