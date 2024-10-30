Preston North End player ratings vs Arsenal as £1.7m signing scores highest in Carabao Cup defeat

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Oct 2024, 22:21 BST

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz saw Mikel Arteta’s side triumph

Preston North End were beaten 0-3 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round clash, on Wednesday night at Deepdale.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...

Distribution wasn't the best. Nothing he could really do about the goals. A terrific double save to deny Jesus and Sterling in the second half. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Kept going but a tough evening against sharp attacking players. Kiwior rose above him before Jesus fired the Gunners ahead. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Headed over from a free-kick in the first half. Havertz got away from him for the third goal. Some loose decisions in possession. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Was often 1v1 up against Sterling and defended him well in moments. Made way just before the 70 minute mark. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

