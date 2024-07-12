Ben Whiteman | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City at the Pinatar Arena

Preston North End were beaten 0-1 by Lincoln City at the Pinatar Arena, as the Lilywhites’ pre-season schedule started out in Spain.

Here are our player ratings from the game, as manager Ryan Lowe used 23 players.

First half XI

Freddie Woodman - Not much to do in the first half, other than pick the ball out of his net - pretty much immediately. 6

Jack Whatmough - Gave it a go at right centre-back, but Lincoln were happy to let him have the ball. 5.5

Liam Lindsay - Came close with a couple of headed efforts from set-pieces. Some of his forward passing was off. 6

Andrew Hughes - Steady enough. Wasn't really able to push on and support Pasiek down the left, offensively. 6

Josh Seary - Was replaced after 25 minutes. Tenacious enough in his time on the pitch. Caught out once or twice. 5

Ben Whiteman - Was dispossessed after two minutes and Lincoln took the lead. Settled a little bit after that, but lacking a bit of sharpness. 5

Mads Frokjaer - Played as more of a number eight, next to Whiteman. Tried to pick the positive option when he got the ball, but fairly wasteful. 5

Kacper Pasiek - Sharp and energetic in moments. Took him a while to get into the game, at left wing-back. 6

Sam Greenwood - The one threat in the first half, really. His set-piece delivery caused a few problems and he fired an effort wide, after winning it back high up the pitch. 7.5

Emil Riis - Barely had a kick. Dropped in and made runs here and there, but couldn't get himself involved. 5

Layton Stewart - A willing runner and his pressure led to Greenwood's effort. Like Riis, he saw very little of the ball. 5.5

Theo Mawene - Came on at right wing-back, midway through the first half. A couple of nice touches and passes. 6

Second half XI

James Pradic - No real saves to make. Let go of one cross under pressure but the danger was clear. 6

Jordan Storey - Kept it simple in possession and the back door shut fairly comfortably. 6

Patrick Bauer - Slotted in at the heart of defence and coped okay overall. 6

Kian Taylor - Saw one big error unpunished, but kept his head up after that. Was playing out of position too. 5

Brad Potts - A couple of forays forward down the right flank and created the chance for Osmajic. 6

Ryan Ledson - Tried to be adventurous with his passing but it rarely came off. Added a bit of intensity in the middle of the pitch. 5.5

Stefan Teitur Thordarson - Played next to Ledson. He clearly wants the ball to feet and looks natural driving forward with it. Sent a wild shot over from distance, after cutting inside. Would’ve been good to get him on the ball more. 6

Robbie Brady - Passing was hit and miss, operating at left wing-back. Didn't really impact the game, nor do anything wrong. 5.5

Duane Holmes - The one spark in the second half, with his speed offeriNg North End some hope on the attack. 7

Milutin Osmajic - Ought to have finished from the cross of Potts - though the flag may have gone up anyway. Showed for the ball and linked play on a couple of occasions. 5

Will Keane - Very quiet over the course of the second half. Didn't see much of the ball whatsoever. 5