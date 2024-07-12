Preston North End 0-1 Lincoln City recap and highlights as Ryan Lowe's side lose pre-season opener
As far as starts go it was a desperately poor one from the Lilywhites, with Freddie Woodman picking the ball out of his net after just two minutes. Ben Whiteman had his pocket picked 20 yards from goal, and Jovon Makama simply placed his effort into the bottom right corner.
North End struggled for rhythm and creativity, with the Imps happy to let Preston's defenders have the ball. Sam Greenwood - in PNE colours for the first time - did create some opportunities from set-pieces, while curling a deflected effort just wide himself. But, it was the League One side who led at the break. Ryan Lowe made 10 changes at the break, with Woodman the sole survivor.
New signing Stefan Teitur Thordarson was introduced, while youngster Kian Taylor slotted in at left centre-back - with Kian Best absent. Lincoln ought to have doubled their advantage on the hour, but Ben House blasted his shot over the bar after latching on to Taylor's square, loose pass.
Duane Holmes then raced through the middle of the pitch and teed up Brad Potts, who crossed low for Milutin Osmajic - but the Montenegrin couldn't convert. Preston were unable to create another chance in the half, while Lewis Montsma headed a good chance over for Lincoln in the closing stages.
Preston North End vs Lincoln City LIVE
FULL TIME: PNE 0-1 Lincoln City
Pre-season starts with defeat for PNE, with Jovon Makama’s second minute strike proving the winner. North End had a couple of chances over the 90 minutes, but on the whole it was a dull display and the Lilywhites can have few complaints. Minutes into the legs, back to England and on to next week’s friendlies it is. Full credit to the PNE fans who made the trip - and safe journey back!
Nodded over (0-1)
Montsma heads over from close range from a Lincoln corner.
High and wide (0-1)
Thordarson cuts inside well but sends his eventual shot way off target. The North End fans are enjoying themselves nonetheless and respond with an Icelandic clap. Moments earlier, there were chants of ‘Pottsy’s on fire’ and ‘Pottsy, give us a wave’. Good to see the Preston supporters in high spirits - even if the game is rather drab.
Headed wide (0-1)
A floated, deep Lincoln corner is nodded wide at the back post. It’s water break time now, in the second half, with the clock on 68 minutes.
Flag up (0-1)
Great burst forward from Holmes, who carries the ball 25 yards and feeds it wide to Potts. He crosses low for Osmajic, who is offside but got the effort all wrong anyway.
PNE change goalkeepers (0-1)
James Pradic is on for Freddie Woodman.
Little in the way of chances, for either team. North End’s passing has been sloppy and they’re struggling to find any kind of flow to their play. It’s pretty easy for Lincoln.
Should be a second (0-1)
Taylor with a square pass across his box, which House runs on to but fires over. That was a glorious chance and the Lincoln man ought to have scored.
Back under way! (0-1)
Second half XI: Woodman; Storey, Bauer, Taylor, Potts, Ledson, Thordarson, Brady, Holmes, Keane, Osmajic.
Half time thoughts from the PNE faithful
HALF TIME: PNE 0-1 Lincoln City
Jovon Makama fired the Imps ahead after two minutes, capitalising on some sloppy PNE play deep in their own half. Since then, Liam Lindsay has had a couple of headed chances while Sam Greenwood curled wide from close range. Josh Seary was forced off after 25 minutes, replaced by Theo Mawene.
Let off for PNE (0-1)
Very nearly a second for Lincoln, as the ball is crossed to the back post and worked across goal for Darikwa - who steers just wide of the bottom right corner.
Shot charged down (0-1)
Pasiek with a positive surge into the box, before the ball is cleared as far as Hughes who sees a low drive blocked.
Almost level (0-1)
Lindsay powers his header at goal from Greenwood’s corner but Lincoln manage to keep it out, via a block and then push from the goalkeeper. The follow-up corner is glanced wide by Hughes.
In PNE colours for the first time
Headed over (0-1)
Decent chance for Lindsay to hit the target, but the centre back guides his effort wide from Greenwood’s free kick delivery.
Into the wall (0-1)
Greenwood strikes the free-kick from 25 yards or so, but it’s straight into the wall of Lincoln players. PNE do keep the ball alive and force a corner on the left. Greenwood crosses to the back post, and it’s well defended.
Slightly overhit (0-1)
PNE play it from left to right with a bit of purpose, and Mawene shows some intent out wide. It’s checked back to Greenwood, who stands a cross up to the back post in search of Stewart - but it’s just too high for the number 17 to meet.
Early change (0-1)
Theo Mawene has replaced Josh Seary at right wing-back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.