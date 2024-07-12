Pinatar Arena | Pete Norton/Getty Images

PNE were beaten at the Pinatar Arena in Spain

As far as starts go it was a desperately poor one from the Lilywhites, with Freddie Woodman picking the ball out of his net after just two minutes. Ben Whiteman had his pocket picked 20 yards from goal, and Jovon Makama simply placed his effort into the bottom right corner.

North End struggled for rhythm and creativity, with the Imps happy to let Preston's defenders have the ball. Sam Greenwood - in PNE colours for the first time - did create some opportunities from set-pieces, while curling a deflected effort just wide himself. But, it was the League One side who led at the break. Ryan Lowe made 10 changes at the break, with Woodman the sole survivor.

New signing Stefan Teitur Thordarson was introduced, while youngster Kian Taylor slotted in at left centre-back - with Kian Best absent. Lincoln ought to have doubled their advantage on the hour, but Ben House blasted his shot over the bar after latching on to Taylor's square, loose pass.