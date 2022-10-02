Preston North End player ratings after Sunderland draw

Both sides had their moments in the game and North End had two chances cleared off the line as the goals continue to evade them.
Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the day...
1. Freddie Woodman - 7
Woodman's impressive start to life at PNE continues, a couple of smart saves made with minimal fuss. His clean sheet record at this level is extraordinary.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Jordan Storey - 5
Really struggled in the first half up against Jack Clarke who seemed to have the North End man's number but he recovered in the second half and managed to stem the flow a bit.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
The Scot's season continues to be excellent, again a standout where anything that comes near him does not get past him. Even shots from distance seem to find their way to him to be cleared away.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. Greg Cunningham - 6
Did a solid enough job down the left stepping in for Andrew Hughes although he did get beaten on the outside a few times, a strength of Sunderland's.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd