Preston North End's Robbie Brady has a word with referee Andy Woolmer.

Preston North End player ratings after Sunderland draw

Preston North End played out their sixth 0-0 draw of the season on Saturday as they shared the spoils with Sunderland.

By Tom Sandells
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 11:19 am

Both sides had their moments in the game and North End had two chances cleared off the line as the goals continue to evade them.

Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the day...

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

Woodman's impressive start to life at PNE continues, a couple of smart saves made with minimal fuss. His clean sheet record at this level is extraordinary.

2. Jordan Storey - 5

Really struggled in the first half up against Jack Clarke who seemed to have the North End man's number but he recovered in the second half and managed to stem the flow a bit.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

The Scot's season continues to be excellent, again a standout where anything that comes near him does not get past him. Even shots from distance seem to find their way to him to be cleared away.

4. Greg Cunningham - 6

Did a solid enough job down the left stepping in for Andrew Hughes although he did get beaten on the outside a few times, a strength of Sunderland's.

