Preston North End have a short break to rest, reflect and recharge on their efforts so far this season, ahead of a bumper festive fixture schedule.
Ryan Lowe's men have endured the ups and downs of the Championship already, with a six game winning streak followed by a seven match winless run. However, North End got back on track in their last two games with victories over Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.
With Preston sitting fifth in the table and some big matches to come over the Christmas period, we've had a go at scoring Ryan Lowe's squad once again. Players who have not featured much, or at all, have been omitted.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6.5
Hasn't done a great deal wrong over the course of the campaign, but two clean sheets will be a source of slight frustration even though results are the most important thing. Has conceded some really well taken goals, in fairness. He will come up with some big moments, no doubt.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
His absence before the last international break was felt. An important player at the back for Preston. Had that one poor afternoon against West Brom but, in the main, has been consistently steady.
3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5
Three goals for him this season... the last one was pretty special wasn't it? Puts his body on the line week-in-week-out and gives it his everything. Will succumb to superior quality at times but the effort and fight will always be there. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Andrew Hughes - 6.5
A frustrating month out injured for the Welshman, who had performed impressively prior to the calf blow. Looked back to his best, so his eventual return will be a welcomed boost.