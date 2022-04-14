Preston North End player column: Lewis Coulton on PNE Under-19s title win and life on loan at Warrington

They are a great set of lads and to finish top of the league was deserved. On Tuesday they went to Port Vale knowing three points which win the title.

There could have been a few nerves among the lads, they could have been edgy, so to win the game 8-1 and be 5-1 ahead at half-time was brilliant.

I’ve played with some of those lads for a few years, then the younger lads in the group have come along and added to it.

As a first-year professional, I was able to play for the Under-19s this season and it is a great squad to be involved with.

I’m on loan at Warrington Town at the moment and before that Bamber Bridge, so recently I’ve not played. But I train most days with the lads at Springfields and get the best of both worlds – senior football for Warrington and full-time training with Preston.

The loan with Warrington is going really well and I’m really enjoying it. We are fourth in the NPL Northern Premier at the moment, that’s the same division as Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City.

Hopefully we can do well in the last few games and stay in the play-offs.

I’ve been at Warrington for three months and you learn so much playing mens’ football, week in, week out.

Every result counts, everything you do on the pitch matters. You’ve got win games of football to try and help the club get promoted.

Warrington signed Mikey Howard a few weeks ago who used to be with Preston. He’d scored 20 odd goals with Skelmersdale a couple of divisions below, so to get him what a great signing.

I think I was in the Under-15s when Mikey was a scholar and then a professional here. I played a few times with him but I don’t know him that well.

My first loan spell this season was at Bamber Bridge and I enjoyed it there. Again, it was senior football every week playing alongside and playing against some very experienced players.

For a spell they were top of the league and it was great to be a part of.

As far as my position at North End is concerned, I’m coming towards the end of my first season as a professional – I joined PNE’s academy when I was 11.

There is a one-year option for next season in the club’s favour and I’m waiting to see what will happen with that.

As well as Warrington and PNE, I’ve play for Scotland Under-19s.

Although I’m from Leyland – i went to Worden Academy – I’ve got a Scottish grandad which means I qualify to play for Scotland and I’ve been with them from Under-15s onwards.

I love going away in the international breaks with Scotland, there are some superb players in that set-up.

In March we went to Hungary to play in the Euro qualifiers elite round. We played Turkey first and won 2-1, I was in the team for that.