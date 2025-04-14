Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says the Lilywhites now know where they’ll be looking to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

It will be the PNE boss’ first at Deepdale, having been appointed in late August. Four loan players will return to their parent clubs while a handful of squad members remain out of contract, and set to leave on a free at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

“We've been doing it ever since I came in,” said Heckingbottom, on summer planning. “I think we only had a couple of days left of the August window. Then we started working out straight away for January. Obviously, things shifted at the end when we lost Jordan (Storey) and the like.

“But we'd still managed to do Jayden (Meghoma) and Lewis (Gibson) before that. Then, as soon as January closed, it was on more to the summer. That was looking at every position. Now I think, probably, really clear on the areas where we need, who we need and what that looks like more going forward.

“You can see that we've called upon our young boys a lot. They seem to be on the bench, but I only want to do that if they're earning the right and getting in the 22, if you like, and ahead of people - rather than us losing bodies. So, I think you can see we're stretched once we've got injuries.

“We've suffered that in different positions. So, we certainly need minimum two for every position of first team players, supported then by the lads beneath. It'd be similar again in terms of (squad) size, but you're always wanting to get improvements in all positions if you can. That's what we've got to try and do.”

As has been a theme in recent seasons, the loan market has served PNE well this season. Aston Villa man Kaine Kesler-Hayden has been a stand out contributor and may win Player of the Year, while Leeds’ Sam Greenwood was a key performer in the first half of the season particularly. Heckingbottom fully anticipates, given the amount of business required this summer, to utilise that market again.

“Yeah, they’ve played a big part of it,” said Heckingbottom. “I don't think that'll change, simply because if you're not paying transfer fees, you're only limiting yourself to free and loans. We want to try and do both: try and sign our own, work with them, develop players, perform well enough and get enough results that people are looking at our players, then we're either getting success together or selling them on.

“But we can't do that for every position, you know. We're going to need a dozen positions filled, because we're losing loans, players will be going without a contract. So, we'll have to fill those (spaces) with the players staying here, or loans in our own time. There's the potential to be (significant change), definitely. If you're filling 12 bodies, we've got one or two who could be staying who are our own players.

“There's always those opportunities and that knocks the numbers down. But your loans are going to go automatic, and there'll be one or two more who leave as well. So, yeah, if we play it right, it's a big opportunity to refresh the squad, improve the squad and just try and change the dynamic of it. I think you've always got to be conscious, though, that the grass is not always greener. We'll only do it if we think we can improve.”

“Just the nature of it...”

One factor which PNE might need to accept, though, is top flight clubs being reluctant to let players leave on loan before the final stages of pre-season. The North End boss admits it can be challenging to get loan recruits through the door early.

“Generally not,” said Heckingbottom. “It depends. My ideal, and I think you get more success out of doing it, is if you can agree things early. But just the nature of it, it's really, really tough. There's major competitions now this summer; they've put the world clubs in. When things like that happen to Premier League clubs, there's always a knock-on effect down the line. That's just the nature of it.”

