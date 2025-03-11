PNE drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was frustrated to come away from Sunderland with just the one point.

The Lilywhites hit the front just after the hour mark as Emil Riis fired a vicious strike into the bottom left corner - with his weak foot - from 20 yards. PNE looked well on course to win their fourth midweek away match of the season.

But, after a five minute pause towards the end of the match - due to a flurry of injuries and substitutions which riled up the home crowd - the visitors instantly levelled. Romaine Mundle shaped inside from the left and bent a wicked effort into the top right corner from distance.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Delighted with it (the performance). Excellent, really pleased. I've said it a lot now, how consistent we've been, but the other consistent thing is not picking up three points when we've been really good. That's the story of our season really. We know we've got to be better in those positions.

“The level of consistency has been fantastic but we've not been clinical enough or shown enough quality composure, good decision-making throughout the season to help us win games. But I can't criticise anything about that performance, coming here and playing like that.

“You sometimes take a step away and look at the bigger picture. As long as the effort's there and we're trying, we're not going to criticise. We're not going to go out and spend millions and millions of pounds and match the teams. So the expectation of me, on the players, is just give the best.

“You come in here and do that to a good side; not many teams have done that. It’s nothing to do with endeavour, or playing for the team - all that's brilliant and taking tactics on the board really, really good. It’s just the finer details we're going to have to be really, really the best in the league at if we want to compete with teams who've got a little bit different qualities than us.”

It was a moment of magic from PNE’s number nine to break the deadlock. Heckingbottom was keen to praise the forward - who netted his 10th league goal of the campaign - for keeping his head up after spurning his golden, earlier opportunity.

“He has shown good, real good mentality, positivity to keep getting in there when it wasn't quite falling for him, wasn't quite going for him,” said the PNE boss. “To keep going and then score a fantastic goal like that. I think he's a much more dangerous player when he's instinctive like that and he turns and he shoots.

“I think he felt the defender was closer than he was (for the earlier chance) and committed to it where he was probably half looking at the defender behind him. He snatched at it but, when he's instinctive, manufacturing chances or just reacting to opportunities like he scored, they tend to fly in for him.”

“Absolute carnage.”

On the chaos which preceded the equaliser, he added: “They scored when we had ten men on, didn't they? We had players out of position so we could get that man on. Pottsy’s done his hamstring and the officials were poor as well.

“Tom on the side's telling me we can't make (the sub) until the ball's gone. That's the other reason it took so long - telling me we can't make a sub until the ball's back in play. So yeah, absolute carnage. I thought we were the coolest heads out there, to be fair.

“When you've got officiating like that, it's appalling. We'd done the subs, we were thinking about Ched (Evans) but we'd done the subs and Potts then said: ‘I've done my hamstring’. So yeah, we've had to make that change. That was my insistence. So yeah, just terrible.”