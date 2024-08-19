Paul Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in December last year, after winning promotion from the Championship with the Blades. (Image: Getty Images)

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Paul Heckingbottom is the 'standout candidate' as Preston North End continue their search for a new manager.

As reported by the Evening Post, Heckingbottom is in pole position to become the next manager, as PNE’s search for a new boss hopes to reach its climax before this weekend’s match against Luton Town. Caretaker boss Mike Marsh didn’t conduct a post-match press conference in the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City, with the search for Ryan Lowe’s successor expected to conclude later this week.

Heckingbottom and former Manchester City under-21s boss Brian Barry-Murphy had been neck-and-neck in the betting markets over the course of the weekend but is the former who seems to be the preferred candidate. A shortlist has been drawn up, and it is believed that Heckingbottom has been interviewed for the job.

Carlton Palmer, capped 18 times for the English national team, and an experienced Premier League player is seemingly in agreement with PNE's decision to go with Heckingbottom. The 58-year-old admitted that he was surprised he was still out of work, and listed him as his preferred candidate for the role.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "I’ve said this, and I’ve said it time and time again, I find it really strange that Paul Heckingbottom hasn’t picked up another job, that a club hasn’t come and got Heckingbottom.

“The job he did at Sheffield United, I’ve said it time and time again, was a fantastic job, with a squad that was on its last legs and they ran away with promotion.

“He wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip in the Premier League, that’s all been documented.

“So, as long as everything is right at Preston North End, and Paul will want it that way in terms of he’s proven he can work with a limited budget and be successful, but he’ll want to know everything is alright.

“For me, he would be the standout candidate for the new manager role.”