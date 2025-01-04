Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE drew 1-1 with Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

On Freddie Woodman’s error and effect on the whole place

“It always does,” said Heckingbottom. “But, what is the difference between that pass from Freddie and the miss at the other end? There is none. But, when you are a goalkeeper you tend to get that profile and then the frustration does come in. That is why I was pleased with the players because we didn’t let it affect us and we kept going. The only thing that then happens is you play into the opposition’s hands and it becomes really difficult.

“Like against Bristol City at home for example. It becomes really difficult when a team want to just sit in and counter. So yeah, pleased we kept being brave, taking the ball and knocking on the door. We got there. They really killed the space for us in the second half and that is when I thought of set-plays - if we were a better team at set-plays we could’ve been a lot more effective and things like that.

“Because, they then can’t stop the ball in the box. We should be a lot better for the size, aerial ability and players we’ve got. Players might be sick of me moaning about it and banging on that the delivery is not good enough, the timing is not right and someone has not got their position right. But, they can win you games when they are tight like that.”

On the crowd singing for players to come on and whether he has to block it out

“I don’t listen, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “There are only three times in my whole time managing when I have lost focus on the pitch. Once was at Hibs. Some fan was moaning about corner set-up and I don’t know why but I couldn’t get him out of my ear. Wherever I was I could hear him. Once was here when we were 2-0 up against Norwich and it was just dead and the silence surprised me. And once was when we scored a third goal at Wembley to get promoted. I almost jumped in with the fans. Those are the only three times I have really been aware of anything not on the pitch.”

On the four changes to the team against Oxford United

“I never really take notice of team-to-team,” said Heckingbottom to BBC Lancashire. “That back three has done well for us. Duane (Holmes) has been knocking on the door and champing at the bit to play. He had an impact when he came on the other day and I wanted a bit more balance in terms of getting five against their four in the first half. We could have someone high and wide on both (sides). I want to get Keano fully up to speed.

“He has got big quality and I think he can always add things to us. I have been really pushing at him to get fitter, stronger, sharper and the fact he got the full game in can only do us the world of good. So, lots of different reasons and to try keep energy. I thought, as well as we did first half, there were moments where I felt we didn’t have the same fizz and aggression when we lost the ball. I think that is a result of the game time of one or two players.”

On Jack Whatmough being unlucky not to start

“Yeah, he has done well,” said Heckingbottom. “He has stepped in and grown. I spoke with Jack earlier on and I really think he has begun to show his personality and the player I have seen before. So yeah, he was performing well and the good thing is that five or six players could all say they want to play. We want them all fit. We have got one or two missing which affects the dynamic of the team. We would love to have them back. I say all the time that I would love to have them all fit.”

On getting Will Keane fully up to speed

“I thought he was great today,” said Heckingbottom. “When we lost the ball in the first half he was one I thought still had that freshness and energy to go and react, try press and win the ball back. One or two others, I thought the games had taken that snap out of their legs.”