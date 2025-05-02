Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE manager was charged earlier this week by the FA

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has been hit with a two-game touchline ban by the FA, and fined £6,000.

The Lilywhites’ boss was charged with misconduct earlier this week and had until Tuesday to respond. In the Easter Monday defeat to Hull City, Heckingbottom is alleged to have ‘acted in an improper manner’ and/or ‘used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official’ - both during and after the fixture.

He has now been hit with a second touchline ban of the campaign and will have to watch Saturday’s game against Bristol City from the stands. It’s a match of great significance, with the Robins aiming to book their play-off place and Preston fighting to stay in the Championship on the final day.

Heckingbottom had discussed the potential of watching from a different vantage point, during his interview with in-house media. Given that five teams are in relegation danger on the day, being aware of score lines elsewhere could be especially relevant. In that regard, the North End boss will be better placed.

“This time, I think the one benefit you get - if I am not on the sideline - is that clarity and understanding, if it comes down to that, of the decisions based on results elsewhere,” said Heckingbottom. “When you are on the touchline, or in the dugout, someone else would need to be doing that.

“If I am sat somewhere I can have that all planned out in front of me and everything there. You are making decisions removed from the side (of the pitch) which, in that situation, would be a good thing. As I've said, I would always prefer to be on the touchline from a personal point of view."

