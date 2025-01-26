Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE could yet do further business in the transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says the club must consider utilising the transfer market after injury to his captain.

Ben Whiteman was set to return for Saturday’s match against Middlesbrough, following his two-game suspension. However, the number four suffered a ‘nasty’ ankle injury at the training ground and will be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE’s boss, in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, didn’t rule out North End conducting further business before the window shuts on February 3. Now, though, he feels the Lilywhites must seriously look at recruiting another midfielder.

Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“Yeah, always,one or two both ways,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if there’s scope for additions or exits. “But with Ben obviously now, we need to look at that. It's a blow, so we'd be daft not to look at trying to improve in that area, but only if someone's going to add to the squad.

“But I'm relaxed about it because I think, as I said when we were light of numbers earlier on, it's a great opportunity for everyone else and you're wanting them to come in and stake a claim; that'll be the same now. Ledo's stepped up and done great in the games.

“Duane again back in his position coming off the bench. We've got Will and Emil coming on for Mads and Milly at the top end of the pitch... these are luxuries that we've not had in the first half of the season. We've used Sam in a left midfield role the last couple of games so yeah, it's an opportunity for others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delighted with how he’s settled in.”

As for the two signings North End have made in the January transfer window, Heckingbottom sees plenty of positives. Lewis Gibson and Jayden Meghoma both started Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough and Heckingbottom has been impressed with how seamlessly they’ve slotted in.

“Yeah, Lewis, really well thought of when he was younger and had a couple of injuries coming through, but now he's on the rise,” said Heckingbottom. “And he's got a lot of experience, knows the game, really professional. In terms of Lewis' signing, 100% knew what we were signing and I expect that (from him) - I wanted to see that.

“Composure, tactically good, he's a good organiser and he wants to defend which is fantastic. Then Jayden, probably the same but he's 18 and he's so game. You go around looking at some of the youth football if you like and whilst there's some fantastic talent out there - and people who put players to me and wanted the players to come - no doubt they're going to be good players but I just felt like I'd be coaching them for four months to get them anywhere near playing for us.

“Whereas, Jayden and where he's at, the experiences he's had, how close he is to the first team at Brentford... although it's a big jump to be a starter and as I've mentioned the Championship's a different level in terms of the expectations, how demanding it is in different ways, he's such a game lad and yeah, I'm delighted with how he's settled in.”