More money invested into Preston North End

A further £1.3million has been invested into Preston North End.

Released on October 25, documents on Companies House show that the Lilywhites received another financial boost on September 12 - following investments of £1.8m in July and £1.1m in May.

The statement of capital, via allotment of shares, can be viewed online. Chairman Craig Hemmings and the family continue to invest money in the same way as his late father, Trevor Hemmings CVO.

Shares do not count as debt, unlike cash payments. A premium of £1,001 per share is paid, with this the fifth investment of the calendar year.

So far in 2024, financial injections had been made in January, April, May and July. Those investments total roughly £5.3m - the latest club accounts showed that the owners put in around £12m per year.

In mid-July, reports emerged of PNE conducting an ‘ownership review’ - as the club worked with financial advisers, Rothschild, on a strategic view. The assistance of the financial service group did not mean the stance of North End’s owners had changed.

The Hemmings family have been transparent in the fact they are prepared to step aside and sell, should the right party come along and demonstrate they can take PNE forward.