Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The experienced midfielder has found a new club

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End loan man Matty James has completed a move to Wrexham.

The League One promotion contenders have signed the 33-year-old midfielder on a short-term deal, until January. James has been on the search for a new club since July, when his time at Bristol City came to an end. He made 115 appearances for the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, James is on board at the Racecourse Ground. He has been recruited by manager Phil Parkinson, along with former Millwall and Bolton Wanderers striker, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. It’s more than 14 years since James signed for PNE, on loan from Manchester United. Across two temporary spells, he made 30 appearances and scored three goals.

Read More Six Arsenal injury concerns ahead of Preston North End cup clash as Bukayo Saka update issued

On his move to Wrexham, he said: “It feels great to be given the opportunity to play again and to join a Club that’s moving in a direction that everybody’s watching. I’m over the moon, and can’t wait to get started. It was a weird process for me, not being in a routine.

“I was training at Leicester, which I’m thankful for, but to be back inside a men’s environment here with the lads – they’re a fantastic bunch of lads and I’ve loved every minute so far. I want to enjoy playing football again, to try to help – be around the group, and whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I’ll do.”