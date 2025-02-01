Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have made two signings in the mid-season transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to make another signing in the final few days of the transfer window.

The Lilywhites have brought in Lewis Gibson permanently and Jayden Meghoma on loan, from Plymouth and Brentford respectively. But, injury to midfielder and captain Ben Whiteman has seen Heckingbottom eye further business ahead of Monday’s deadline.

PNE have been linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien while interest has been reported in Liverpool striker Jayden Danns. Heckingbottom, in the week, said he wants Preston to be ready ‘at the drop of a hat’ should an opportunity arise.

North End’s scope to bring a third player through the door can only be aided by the mutual cancellation of Josh Bowler’s loan. The Forest winger’s spell at Deepdale was ended this week and he immediately joined Luton Town for the rest of the season.

“Josh was fully aware, he was totally in the picture with me.”

On that, Heckingbottom said: “Obviously, when we had Jeppe (Okkels) and Josh we were playing that lopsided shape, trying to get a winger in the team to be more attacking. Just changing that shape and then we'd defend as a four.

“But, I think we could see over the season that our wing-backs were being quite productive and defending really well. And in tough moments, the bulk of our squad are really comfortable playing with three centre-backs and it's natural for them to drop into that.

“So, when your wide players aren't being productive for you it's just common sense to go with that shape. We recruited another wing-back, a left-footed centre-back so yeah, Josh was fully aware, he was totally in the picture with me. I explained everything to him; he needed to go and get football as well.”