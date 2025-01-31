Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler will spend the rest of season on loan at Luton Town after his loan at Preston North End was terminated.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News broke today that the winger would be returning to the City Ground and heading to a Championship rival. It has now been confirmed that Bowler’s new team is Luton, who have been busy in the window this week, signing Thelo Aasgaard, Millenic Alli, and Kal Naismith.

Thankfully there is no opportunity for Bowler to haunt the Lilywhites, who he spent the first half of the 2024/25 campaign with. The two sides have already met this season with PNE holding the Hatters to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road this January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his move to Bedfordshire was confirmed, Bowler said to their official club website: “I knew there was a bit of interest for me coming to Luton, and speaking to the manager, he said he’s quite fond of me and likes how I play.

“He remembered me from my time at Blackpool and Cardiff and was keen to get me in as I fit his system, so I’m really pleased to be here.

“I’ve played most of my games in the Championship, so I know the league inside out and I’m ready to get going.

“I’ve experienced playing at Kenilworth Road a few times and it’s always been one of those grounds that I’ve found tough to go to. To be able to play there week in, week out with those fans on my side is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old arrived in Lancashire on the back of a season-long loan with Cardiff City last year. He had previously been on the books of Preston's fierce rivals Blackpool before being sold to Nottingham Forest.

During his time at Deepdale, Bowler made 10 league appearances but he failed to register a single goal contribution. For the final three games of his loan spell, he wasn't named in a match-day squad by Paul Heckingbottom.