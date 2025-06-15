Preston North End have added four new players to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season so far.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, full-back Pol Valentin, wide man Thierry Small and midfielder Jordan Thompson have been snapped up.

The Lilywhites saw Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis, Kian Best and Patrick Bauer leave this summer, along with four loan players.

Here, we take a look at where every member of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad stands heading into the campaign...

1 . GK: Daniel Iversen The Dane has been brought in to be Preston North End's number one again. The Lilywhites will hope he can replicate the form shown in his two previous loan spells.

2 . GK: Dai Cornell The Welshman has another year on his contract and will remain backup to Iversen, unless a move materialises.

3 . GK: James Pradic After an injury-hit season another loan move for the 20-year-old, and plenty of games, would be wise. He is under contract until 2026.