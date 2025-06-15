Key cog, could leave, big season - Preston North End squad predictions for the 2025/26 season (gallery)

By George Hodgson
Published 15th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2025, 08:35 BST

The 2025/26 season will be Paul Heckingbottom's first full campaign at Deepdale

Preston North End have added four new players to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season so far.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, full-back Pol Valentin, wide man Thierry Small and midfielder Jordan Thompson have been snapped up.

The Lilywhites saw Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis, Kian Best and Patrick Bauer leave this summer, along with four loan players.

Here, we take a look at where every member of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad stands heading into the campaign...

Your next PNE read: The business Preston North End expect to do in the rest of the summer transfer window

The Dane has been brought in to be Preston North End's number one again. The Lilywhites will hope he can replicate the form shown in his two previous loan spells.

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

The Dane has been brought in to be Preston North End's number one again. The Lilywhites will hope he can replicate the form shown in his two previous loan spells. | CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
The Welshman has another year on his contract and will remain backup to Iversen, unless a move materialises.

2. GK: Dai Cornell

The Welshman has another year on his contract and will remain backup to Iversen, unless a move materialises. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
After an injury-hit season another loan move for the 20-year-old, and plenty of games, would be wise. He is under contract until 2026.

3. GK: James Pradic

After an injury-hit season another loan move for the 20-year-old, and plenty of games, would be wise. He is under contract until 2026. | Bamber Bridge FC

Photo Sales
The defender was given a new contract until 2028 last season so will remain firmly part of Heckingbottom's plans.

4. CB: Jordan Storey

The defender was given a new contract until 2028 last season so will remain firmly part of Heckingbottom's plans. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel IversenPaul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice