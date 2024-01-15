Ryan Lowe

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe believes the 'grass is not always greener' for clubs after changing their manager - and says he and his staff are doing 'everything' they can.

The Lilywhites picked up a much needed win two days ago, at home to Bristol City. PNE had won four of their 19 matches prior, picking up just 16 points. Calls from large sections of the fan base, for North End to relieve Lowe of his duties, had started to get louder and louder.

PNE's owner and director, Craig Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale, released a joint statement prior to Christmas amid the criticism of Lowe. The Liverpudlian has surpassed two years in the North End hot seat and appears to be at a crunch stage of his tenure. After victory last time out, he was asked about the overriding frustration out there.

"Again, it's hard really," said Lowe. "I think all of the fans, or part of them, I don't know; they want what we want and it is hard to get that. For me, it is the support of Craig and Peter that is more important and I have to keep spirits high with the players and the fans. I just want us to embrace, like I embrace being the Preston North End manager. I am proud as punch and I feel privileged to be the manager of this football club.

"And my coaching staff are privileged to coach the club - and the players are privileged to play for it. I want the fans to be privileged that they have got good people in here. I am not saying there is or there isn't, I don't know. But, we wear our heart on our sleeve and do everything we possibly can for this football club - to try and get to where we want. And, by hook or by crook, if we can try and get there, I don't know.

"But, it won't be for the lack of trying. And I know we have had loads of bumps in the road, but the easier thing to do is just change your manager isn't it? And then what happens? They get a bounce, so the managers who've all changed beneath us have had a bounce of two or three games. Then what happens? They just revert back to type. Again, at some point in my career I will lose my job like most managers do. That is just football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, the grass is not always greener on the other side. All I can do is work - I am not going to say every hour God sends, because I don't; I spend time with my family. But, when we are in work we work hard for the football club and the fans. As I said in my programme notes, I met loads of them in London and they were brilliant. Even coming in today, there were loads. I get there is a small minority who want a little bit more, now, but we cannot give you that right now.

"We've got to wait and just keep building and trying to find a way. Luton didn't get to the Premier League by hook or by crook. They got there and they had a plan, from the Conference right the way up - and they managed to get there. So, all I would say is to loads of the fans is - and they are all brilliant and I know sometimes it is hard - just be patient with the players and with everything, because we are okay. We are in a good position, two points off the play offs and yeah, we should have more.