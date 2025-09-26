Preston North End predicted XI vs Bristol City as competition for places strong - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST

PNE are back at home this weekend against the Robins

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could well go unchanged against Bristol City this weekend.

The Lilywhites’ boss calmed fears over the knock sustained by Lewis Gibson last weekend, with competition for places remaining strong.

Milutin Osmajic has seen his training time limited this week due to the FA hearing, but the Montenegro international was back involved on Thursday.

Everton loan man Harrison Armstrong is pushing for his full Preston debut after a couple of substitute appearances.

After winning 1-0 at Derby County last time out, though, there are no obvious changes for the North End manager to make.

With that in mind, here is our predicted PNE XI to start on Saturday...

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

3. CB: Lewis Gibson

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

