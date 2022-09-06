Preston North End return to the action this weekend away at Bristol City.

The Lilywhites were beaten 1-0 at home by Birmingham City last time out and will be keen to bounce back.

Ryan Lowe’s side have struggled in front of goal this term and have scored just twice in eight league games.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...

PRESTON-LINKED MAN HEADING ABROAD

Preston-linked Marlon Fossey from Fulham is poised to join Belgian side Standard Liege on a permanent deal (The Athletic).

WIGAN MAN PRAISED

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has said that Thelo Aasgaard has the attributes to go on and be an “exceptional footballer” after he scored the winner for his side away at Luton Town last time out (Wigan Today).

HULL CITY STRIKER BLOW

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh, who joined over pre-season from Yeni Malatyaspor, has suffered a hamstring injury and is facing a spell on the sidelines (Hull Live).

BLACKBURN MAN NEARLY LEFT

Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rankin-Costello saw a potential loan move away from Ewood Park fall through on deadline day (Lancashire Telegraph).

MILLWALL TIE UP DEAL

Millwall have tied up a new deal for promising attacker Isaac Olaofe. He spent last term on loan at Sutton United in League Two to gain experience (Official club website).

DRINKWATER WANTED BY BLACKPOOL

Blackpool are considering a move for 2016 Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater. The midfielder is a free agent following his exit from Chelsea in June (Blackpool Gazette).

READING LOOKED AT WALCOTT

Reading looked at signing Southampton winger Theo Walcott in the last window but weren’t able to lure him down to the Championship (Reading Chronicle).

WBA EYEING SIGNINGS

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is scouring the free agent market for potential additions after missing out on a couple of targets last month (Express & Star).

NO JAMES BUY-OUT

Sheffield Wednesday do not have an option to buy Blackpool loan man Reece James on a permanent basis next summer when his temporary deal expires. He is due to return to Bloomfield Road (Sheffield Star).

EX-NORWICH CITY LOAN MAN LEFT OUT