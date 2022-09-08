Preston North End news: Lilywhites defender leaves on loan, Birmingham City target poised to return to training
The latest news from across the Championship as teams prepare for the next round of fixtures this weekend
Preston North End return to the action this weekend away at Bristol City.
The Lilywhites make the trip to Ashton Gate on the back of their 1-0 home loss to Birmingham City last time out.
Ryan Lowe’s side have struggled for goals this term and will be hoping that they can find that cutting edge they need.
Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...
Preston defender leaves on loan
Preston North End youngster Harry Nevin has joined non-league side Stafford Rangers on loan until 8th October (official club website).
Birmingham target to return to training
Birmingham City target Kabongo Tshimanga is set to return to training with Chesterfield after being given time off following the collapse of his proposed deadline day switch to the Blues (Derbyshire Times).
Middlesbrough man believes they should be higher
Riley McGree believes Middlesbrough deserve to be higher up in the league table. The Australian scored the winner last time out against Sunderland and has said: “I think our performances haven’t necessarily showed the points and where we deserve to be in the table but tonight is a good start and to get three points and get some confidence going forward is what we need and bring on the next few games.” (Northern Echo).
Sunderland striker blow
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is set for ‘four to eight weeks, but realistically probably 12’ weeks on the sidelines with injury (BBC Newcastle).
Rotherham to resume contract talks
Rotherham United will resume contract talks with key trio Chiedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser shortly (Yorkshire Post).
Norwich City man heading out
Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is in talks over a departure to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray (official club twitter account).
Watford man rejects move away
Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has rejected offers from clubs in Turkey in favour of staying at Vicarage Road (The Athletic).
Former Birmingham man poised for new move
Former Birmingham winger Nathan Redmond, who is currently on the books at Southampton, is on his way to Besiktas (Daily Mail).
Hull City new boy starts training
Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has said that new signing Dogukan Sinik has started individual training as he waits to make his debut following injury problems (official club twitter account).