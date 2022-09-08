Preston North End defender nominated for Championship player of the month award

Lindsay was at the heart of the PNE defence that kept clean sheets in each of their first seven games of the league season, six of those games coming in August.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the standout players in the division so far and has made the most blocks of anyone in the league.

He is currently in the team of the season so far, going off WhoScored's ratings which is what the EFL use to name their team of the weeks as the season progresses.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay in action this season.

The Scot impressed in pre-season and hasn't looked back in the current campaign, despite not being a regular last season.

He has displaced Patrick Bauer and is in fine form, so far this season he has often been the star performer in a record breaking back line.

Other players nominated are Oscar Etupinan from Hull City, who scored seven goals in six games, Sunderland's Ross Stewart who scored five and laid on three more in his six games and Richard Wood from Rotherham United, who scored three in four starts, with three clean sheets for the defender.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday with Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet trader Ivor Davies doing the choosing.