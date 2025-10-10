PNE sit fourth in the Championship after victory over Charlton Athletic

Former Preston North End defender Kevin Kilbane has hailed the club’s ‘amazing start’ to the 2025/26 campaign.

The Lilywhites have 16 points on the board from their first nine matches, and sit fourth in the Championship table. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won four, drawn four and lost just the one game.

Kilbane, who started his playing career at hometown club Preston in 1995, has kept a close eye on the team’s early-season form. He has high hopes for what North End could achieve this year and feels the supporters deserve their day in the sun.

Speaking to Best New Bingo Sites, he said: “I always keep up with Preston’s results and what a great start to the season they have had. They have looked brilliant under Paul Heckingbottom and it’s amazing to see them in those play-off places.

“Preston’s budget affects the level of players they can attract. At the beginning of every Championship season, you will always see them tipped as relegation candidates, as they can’t compete financially with other teams.

“Yet every season, they're able to stay in the Championship and perform very well against the top sides and continue to excel. It’s been an amazing start to the season for Paul. I hope he can keep them in the play-off spots for the rest of the season because they deserve it. It's been an unbelievable start for Preston.

“Preston fans have seen all their rivals play in the Premier League in recent years: Blackpool, Blackburn, Burnley and Wigan have all been up and down at different times, and Preston haven’t had that chance on the big stage yet. The Premier League is the holy grail that Preston fans will be desperate to see the club play in.”

Post-playing, Kilbane has forged a career in the media and the Irishman relocated to Canada a few years ago. For that reason, there is particular intrigue into how AFC Bournemouth loan man Daniel Jebbison fares in a PNE shirt this season.

“I've got an extra interest in the club now as I live in Canada, and Canadian international Daniel Jebbison is a North End player,” said Kilbane. “He scored against Charlton at the weekend. He hasn’t quite got going in a Preston shirt yet, but I think he is a player who could really excel in the Championship this season.

“I look forward to seeing how the season unfolds for both Preston and Daniel. I think automatic promotion might be slightly out of reach. Finishing in the play-offs would be an incredible season for Preston, and who knows from there? Anything can happen in the play-offs.”

