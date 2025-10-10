It’s been a positive start to the season for PNE - who sit fourth in the Championship

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has explained his outlook on playing with a back four.

Ever since the 48-year-old took charge at Deepdale, the Lilywhites have continued to utilise wing-backs but have looked far more fluid as a unit. This season, Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson and Andrew Hughes have been the go-to back three with Thierry Small on one flank and either Pol Valentin or Andrija Vukcevic on the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the full-backs now at the PNE boss’ disposal a flat back four is possible, while Small - on paper - has the attributes to operate as an out-and-out winger. Heckingbottom has now given some tactical insight as to why he is wary of changing things up for good, despite his wish to hunt the ball more aggressively.

“We could play a back four with the players we've got,” said Heckingbottom. “I mean, if anyone’s watched our games and knew what they were watching, they'd probably see we're in a back four most of the time with how high Thierry (Small) is. The good thing is when Thierry's played we've occasionally defended in a four, but we've got that flexibility where he knows when to drop and (we) can be a five.

“I've said it before, I would like to be a team that presses with extra bodies up the pitch. The problem is when we've done that and then tried to rotate into a better shape with the ball, we've not been good enough with the ball - whether that's been pre-season, whether that's been over time last season. But if you do watch our games closely, there are many times when we're in the shape of a back four and that's what we want in certain parts of the game.”

Heckingbottom has overseen lots of change at North End, who headed into the latest international break sitting fourth. Since day one he has wanted to build a team the Deepdale faithful feel a connection and relate to. With a positive mood around the club and summer signings continuing to catch the eye, Preston’s manager is more than content with his group and thinks there is a likability about the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope so yeah, but that only comes, I think, if our fans are seeing how hard they work,” said Heckingbottom. “I said last season, I can assure all the fans that they're a group of players who are giving everything. This season, exactly the same. I think that's important, but then trying to play in a way the fans can identify with helps - and players can show their personalities on the pitch - I'd welcome that.

“The more personality we can see on the pitch, the better. So, yeah, I think so - and it's back to the question about, they're a good group of people. I think ‘nice’ is the wrong word, but they're a good group of people. Again, you're not judged on that though, are you? You're judged on winning a football match. But if any Preston fan, any football fan, wanted to come and see these lads then they'd go away impressed, I think.”

Your next PNE read: Preston North End handed welcomed injury boost as midfielder closes in on debut