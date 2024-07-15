Alan Irvine | Getty Images

Ex-PNE, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom boss reflects on his Deepdale exit

Former Preston North End boss Alan Irvine says he was given no reason for his sacking in December 2009.

The Scot remains the last Lilywhites boss to take North End to the Championship play-offs. That ended in defeat to Sheffield United, in the semi-finals. Irvine was appointed in November 2007 and guided Preston to a 15th placed finish that year.

The following season saw PNE nick sixth spot on the final day of the campaign. But, after the 1-2 aggregate loss to the Blades, Irvine would only spend another half-a-season in the hot seat. Preston replaced him with Darren Ferguson. Now, Irvine has reflected on his time at Deepdale.

"It was a great group of lads to work with," said Irvine. "I loved my time as manager at Preston and was massively disappointed, and shocked, when I lost my job. It was probably the biggest disappointment of my career - I didn't see it coming. We were in a very similar position, in the league, to where we'd been the season before at that stage.

“We were three points off, probably, with a game in hand. When it did come, it came as a real shock and a huge disappointment, because I loved it at the club. I felt as if we'd gotten over the shock of losing 'Kenna and Ledge (Paul McKenna and Sean St Ledger) - really important players. The fans were brilliant with me. The staff, in the club, were great. It was just a lovely place to work and I hoped to work there an awful lot longer."

On the news being delivered to him, Irvine added: “I've got to say that Derek (Shaw) did it as well as it can be done. It is never nice giving people bad news. I've always felt the way to do it is go and look people in the eye and just tell them what you can.

“Derek came down, completely out of the blue. We'd played the night before, against Sheffield United. I was in getting prepared for the next game. Derek came and sat down and suddenly said: 'I am afraid you've lost your job'. I was taken aback and asked him 'Why?'. His honest answer was: 'I don't know'.”