PNE midfielder linked with loan move to League Two

Preston North End midfielder Noah Mawene is reportedly set to sign for Newport County.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims - on his Patreon page - that the 19-year-old will join the League Two club on loan. It would be the first move, away from Deepdale, of the youngster’s career. Mawene, back in February, extended his contract with boyhood club North End until the summer of 2026.

Last season, he made seven Championship appearances - with two of those starts, away to Birmingham City and Southampton. The versatile midfielder made his first team debut in the 2022/23 campaign, coming on as a substitute away to Blackburn Rovers. Mawene is the son of ex-PNE defender and fan favourite, Youl, and the older brother of Theo - who is in the second year of his scholarship.

Newport have won two of their first three league games and lost one, under manager Graham Coughlan. The Exiles finished 18th last season and have had a busy summer transfer window, signing 14 players in total. Coughlan’s side have been versatile with their shape in the current campaign, flipping between a 4-2-3-1, 5-3-2 and 3-4-1-2.

When asked about the prospect of going out on loan, back in May, Mawene said: I’ve not thought about a loan or anything. I’ll have to assess next year when it comes around... I have not really got any interest in going out, because I’ve loved every minute here. But anything can change in football; I’ll be ready for whatever happens.”