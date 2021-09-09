Preston North End name 23-man Championship squad with two places still up for grabs

Championship clubs can register a maximum of 25 players aged over 21 or on loan - they are allowed an unlimited number of players below the age of 21.

At present, Josh Harrop, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty, Jamie Thomas, Connor Ripley and long-term casualty Izzy Brown are not in the 23 registered.

North End are holding the last two places open to both look at free agents - they currently have Connor Wickham training with them - and to decide between the players currently left out.

Josh Harrop hasn't been included in Preston North End's Championship squad

They can fill the last two squad places at any time between now and January. Those not registered in the squad can play in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Speaking at Euxton on Thursday morning, PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "We have left a bit of flexibility.

"The places might be filled with two of the guys not in at the moment but we've been looking at Connor Wickham as well.

"There are quite a few other options which we have been looking at - free agents.

"We have given ourselves some flexibility and when we feel it is the right time to add the two, we will do that."

Former Crystal Palace and Sunderland striker Wickham has trained with PNE for three weeks and played in the reserves against Walsall on Tuesday afternoon..

The 28-year-old will continue to train with McAvoy's squad.

McAvoy said: "It is watch this space. I thought he started well in the game the other day, for 30 minutes him and Josh Murphy were lively.

"I thought Connor looked good but he tried as the game went on which was to be expected, he hasn't played a lot of football.

"We need to make sure we progress it in the right way and if something is going to happen we will let you know.

"At the moment he is not in the 25-man squad because we haven't signed him.

"There is no rush at the moment."