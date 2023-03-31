Preston North End must put things right against Blackpool says defender Andrew Hughes

Blackpool came out on top in the first game, 4-2 at Bloomfield Road, and that defeat still lingers for PNE’s no.16. He’s drawing on past experiences as he prepares for the early kick off this weekend, live on TV, both good and bad.

Last season North End were 1-0 winners at Deepdale and Hughes is hoping to have the same feelings coming off the pitch on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “We lost at their place earlier on this season so we owe them one and we want to give the fans a good day at Deepdale. No one wants to ever lose a derby, especially against Blackpool. We need to put it right on Saturday.

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes

"We know how big that derby is for the fans of the club, we want to put it right and don't want to be coming out second best on the day. The memories of the last home game against Blackpool are unbelievable and I want to experience another day like that.

“The atmosphere last year was bouncing, I'm sure the fans will turn up in their numbers again and get behind us and it'll be the exact same. It's down to us to put the result right.

"They've been with us all season so I can't see it being any different against Blackpool. It's a credit to them.

"When we hear the fans at Deepdale when someone puts a tackle in or there's a chance, it really does make a difference. When you hear the fans get excited and making a lot of noise, it really does spur us on.”

Hughes came off the bench in North End’s last game against Middlesbrough, replacing Greg Cunningham who has since been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring.

But Hughes’ season so far has been prone to occasional stoppages, niggling injuries that have disrupted the Welshman’s run in the side. He’s played 25 times so far this season and is hoping to make that 33, with PNE having eight games left of their Championship campaign.

He’s also not ruling out a late run at the play-offs for the Lilywhites, even if boss Ryan Lowe ruled his side out of the top six race after their last game.

He said: I'm feeling fresh and I'm raring to go. I was glad to get a bit of game time at Middlesbrough before this game. It was an important break, the last game against Middlesbrough was a tough one but prior to that we were on a good run. It can come at a bad time but then after a 4-0 defeat it's never a bad thing to have a little rest up. We all know it's Blackpool first game back so that needs no explaining. We're all raring to go.