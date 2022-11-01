Preston North End must prepare for a striker on a mission as Swansea City come to Deepdale

That is according to Swans boss Russell Martin, wh will have Joel Piroe back amongst his ranks. The Dutchman was sent off in a 4-0 defeat to Burnley and has had to sit out the Swans’ last three games.

Piroe scored 24 times for the Welsh side last season, including one at Deepdale, and has netted four so far this season.

Swansea City's Joel Piroe remonstrates with Burnley's Jack Cork after being sent off following a second half incident.

Swansea boss Martin said: "He's got a bit of a spark back. With Joel, it's been relentless for him, coming over and playing a whole season in the Championship and to carry on playing every game this season," said the Swans boss

"He's been so frustrated with himself, he's got such high standards because he judges himself on goals, but he brings us so much more than that. We're trying to remind him of that.

"I think he'll ready and benefit from this break. He had a couple of days of down time after the red card.

"I do think we'll get a big reaction from him when he comes back.

“He's in probably the best shape I've seen him, physically. We did some running the other day and I've never seen him run like that.

“He's in a brilliant place and I think he'll come back with a real bang."

North End are looking for back to back home wins for the first time this season and a 2-0 in would see them leapfrog the Swans who currently sit in sixth spot.

City drew with Bristol City on Saturday and North End boss Ryan Lowe is not taking tonight’s visitors lightly.

He said: “They scored late on to get a point against Bristol City which is a tough place to go. Russell Martin is playing a good brand of football, it's really coming into fruition for them now.

"They've got some good players but so do we. We'll pay them massive respect, because you have to, you have to make sure you're at full tilt or you'll be beaten.