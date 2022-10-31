Preston North End captain Alan Browne opens up on emotional moment as he reached a major milestone

PNE came from behind to win the game 2-1 to mark Browne’s 350th game for the club with victory. In reaching that milestone, the Irishman became only the 16th player to hit 350. He is also the third youngest to do so and the first since Paul McKenna in 2004.

Now 27, Browne has progressed from a boy in a different country to a man leading the club as captain and he admitted he did get a bit emotional leading the side out on Saturday, not that he knew the importance of the fixture beforehand.

He said: “I actually had no idea! The boys told me before the game. I took a couple of minutes thinking about it, it's an incredibly proud day for me. I'm proud to have reached that milestone.

"I got a little bit emotional walking out before the game to be honest, leading the team out to 'I can't help falling in love with you' and the fans singing it in the background.

"It was a good moment for me and one that I'm really proud of. I don't really praise myself too much but that is something that is obviously a massive achievement. I'm proud of it and my family are as well.”

North End host Swansea City on Tuesday looking to secure back to back home league wins for the first time this season.

Browne was used in the middle of midfield on Saturday and hopes he’s done enough to stay there.

He said: “It was good to be back in there. I just thought I needed to try my best to take that chance. I left it all out there and thankfully we got the win. Hopefully it keeps me in the team but if not I'll do everything I can to get back in.

“It can't be the case of constantly winning a game and drawing a game. It's probably better than drawing every week but we need to find consistency in terms of wins.

