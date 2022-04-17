Preston North End must give it everything in last four games says Fans' Panel's John Roper

The fact that it was Murray Wallace who scored at both ends just shows what a topsy-turvy game football can be.

I thought this was a decent game to be honest and if North End`s finishing had have been better then we might well have taken all three points.

Having said that there was an astonishing triple save from Daniel Iversen early in the second half and that just about made this 1-1 draw the right result on the day.

Preston North End's Patrick Bauer battles for the ball in the 1-1 draw against Millwall

PNE started very well and when a Johnson cross was diverted into his own net by Wallace you thought it just might be North End`s day.

But the defender made amends at the other end with a powering header which gave Millwall a share of the points which they probably deserved on the day.

There were two changes for North End, with Ched Evans replacing Emil Riis up front, and Brad Potts coming in at right wing-back to replace Ali McCann.

Preston were quick out of the blocks and Potts had a great chance in the first couple of minutes the ball eventually going out for a corner.

North End hadn`t to wait long to take the lead though after Johnson got down the left and his cross was bound for Maguire before Wallace turned the ball into his own net to give Preston the lead.

Mid-way through the first half Wallace made up for his mistake when a superbly placed header beat Iversen and put the Lions level.

Alan Browne then had to be substituted on the half-hour mark with and injury and McCann was introduced in his favourite position in the centre of midfield.

McCann had some good touches to be fair but the the teams went in level at the break.

No changes for the home side at the break with North End looking to push on hoping to make it four home wins on the trot.

Probably the most notable incident of the game came 10 minutes into the second half when Iversen made an astonishing triple save to deny the visitors a second goal.

The crowd held it`s breath as the Danish keeper frustrated Millwall and enhanced his value even further to the North End squad, if that is possible.

Maguire had a great chance at the other end after a one two with Archer but the Irishman`s finishing once again let him down in an otherwise decent display.

Evans and Murphy were introduced for Maguire and Potts as North End went looking for the goal which would have surely given them all three points.

Both sides had great chances to win the game late on as Murphy fired across the goal while at the other end Iversen saved once again late in the game.

So North End only take seven points from these three home games in the past 11 days but I think it is a decent return against three sides all doing reasonably well in the Championship.

I don’t really think PNE looked like they were on their holidays in any way shape or form but games at this time of the season can often put that thought in fans minds.

Iversen had another excellent game for North End but I think Sepp van den Berg gets my man of the match after a flawless display at right centre-back.

There is no doubt that we will miss the loanees when they return to their parent clubs in the Summer, as Ryan Lowe looks to build his squad for an assault on the play-offs next season.