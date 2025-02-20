Talking points after PNE's 1-1 draw with Millwall at Deepdale

Rocket from Riis

Trailing at the break to Millwall - who must surely be Preston North End’s bogey side if there is one - was a worrying place to be for the Lilywhites. But, PNE have been strong at home this season and they rarely lose midweek matches at Deepdale.

This was a game for individual moments given how organised and resilient the two defences were; Mihailo Ivanovic provided one just before half-time for the Lions and Emil Riis delivered his own just after the break.

It was a wonderful, swerving strike from the number nine - who has shown his instinctive threat on many occasions in a PNE shirt. Preston’s striker has come in for flak this campaign and the noise, judging by recent celebrations, has been heard.

Riis is not perfect and does do things on the pitch which can frustrate; with him it has always really been a case of embracing the imperfections and waiting for those moments of magic to arrive. And, as things stand, it’s probably worth enjoying them as there has been no sign of the Dane extending his contract beyond this season.

It would be a sorry end to his Preston career, albeit everyone is entitled to want a fresh challenge after so long. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has placed plenty of trust in Riis and clearly values the traits he offers in attack. If it’s the end of the road for PNE and Riis this summer then North End - while striker signings are naturally exciting - will have a fairly big void to fill.

Stepping up to the plate

Stefan Thordarson is a player the Preston manager has always spoken highly of. After the trip to Stoke City in late November, Heckingbottom went as far to say the Iceland international can be a ‘top, top’ midfielder at Championship level.

And so, PNE supporters have been waiting for Thordarson to really bring his A-game to the table and show himself on a consistent basis. Taking on the role of deep-lying playmaker - in Ben Whiteman’s absence - looks to have sparked both confidence and form in the number 22.

Thordarson’s first goal for Preston, against Middlesbrough, was a fine solo effort. There has never been any doubt over his technical ability; it was getting the 26-year-old to really win his battles and impact matches as much as possible in midfield. He now appears to be heading in the right direction.

“I'm really enjoying myself in that six position,” he told iFollow post-Millwall. “I'm really finding myself in there and I'm really happy to get the call now in the last few games. Hopefully, that will continue. I feel that every time I get a run of games I show what I can do for the team.”

Finding form again

Sam Greenwood was one of the early stars of PNE’s season and he has seven goals and two assists in all competitions to his name, at the time of writing. With one goal in his last 14 appearances though and three appearances coming off the bench recently, the Leeds United loanee faces a similar challenge.

Which, is to have a strong second half to the campaign. It’s something Greenwood is aware of after his time at Middlesbrough last season. Dropping out of the starting XI may well light the fire inside him and Preston could certainly do with the attacking midfielder getting back to his best.

It’s been well documented that PNE have a option-to-buy Greenwood permanently in the summer. At certain points in the season the consensus would’ve been to take that up without question - with the fee thought to be similar to the £1.5million Boro opted against exercising last summer.

Right now, there would be more question marks around doing so. It would be a decent chunk out of North End’s budget and Greenwood is out of contract at Elland Road in 2026. To go too far the other way and forget all the positive things done so far for Preston would be remiss.

The next few months will be interesting to see, though. Greenwood is a likable player given the work he puts in and quality he evidently has. Athletically there is room for improvement: pace to get away from defenders and power over big distance.

Heckingbottom, while not his signing, has spoken highly of the player on plenty of occasions and seems to enjoy working with him a lot. Another loan move may well be something to consider for all parties in the summer... time will tell.

A familiar tale

15 draws and counting for PNE now. This was one North End may have felt they ought to have won given their possession, territory and final 15 minute performance as they pushed for a second goal. On the whole, though, Millwall limited Preston well and it was a hard earned point on the road for them.

A frustrating result given that the Lilywhites could’ve gone joint-11th and only a couple of points off eighth placed Bristol City. But, it is where North End are at the moment. The expectation going into games is that they will compete, be in the contest and give themselves every chance of winning.

That is a decent bar to have set but it’s now about taking the next step... and coming up with those decisive moments to swing a close match in their favour. With Greenwood chipping in less there is a big reliance on Milutin Osmajic and Emil Riis to score the goals.

It’s what strikers are there to do but more goals from elsewhere would certainly benefit Preston. Set-pieces are one area Heckingbottom has spoken about improving; wide players and midfielders must look to pull their weight more moving forwards too.