Preston North End midfielder on the move to FC Halifax

The 25-year-old will stay with the National League promotion chasers until the end of the season.

Thomas signed for North End in the summer having spent time as a trialist with the squad in pre-season training.

He had caught the eye playing for Bamber Bridge - who he had only just joined - in a friendly against PNE in July, a game in which he scored twice..

On the back of that performance he was invited for a trial and featured in some of the pre-season friendlies.

Thomas made his competitive debut as an 83rd minute substitute in North End's 3-0 win at Mansfield in the Carabao Cup in August.

He was an unused substitute in the next round at Morecambe, with him also making the bench on the opening day of the season against Hull City in the Championship.

Thomas didn't make the 25-man squad which was registered with the EFL for league games in September.

The former Bolton and Burnley junior continued to train with the first-team and played for the reserves in the Central League.

He's out of contract in the summer although PNE do hold an option to extend it by 12 months.