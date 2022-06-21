Preston North End closing in on first deal of the transfer window as Newcastle United man Freddie Woodman looks set to sign

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is likeliest to be first through the door, with the 25-year-old having been linked with a move to Lancashire for a little while now.

The Lilywhites are hopeful of tying up a deal either on Tuesday or Wednesday which would finally kick their summer dealings into gear.

It won’t come a moment too soon for Ryan Lowe, who is readying to welcome his players back for pre-season training on June 27, and it will certainly be the more the merrier when it comes to getting players through the door ready for the first day.

Freddie Woodman in action at Deepdale, saving at the feet of David Nugent.

Woodman is also needed because he would become the only senior goalkeeper on the books at Deepdale.

Daniel Iversen has returned to Leicester City after his loan ended at the end of last season and it is still unclear what his future may be, in any case North End are not in a position to be waiting around to find out. Declan Rudd retired before the end of last seaosn and Conor Ripley was released.

Lowe is keen to make a more serious push at the play-offs this season and in Woodman they would have a man with plenty of that type of experience.

As Iversen’s arrival was linked to Mike Pollitt, goalkeeping coach, who had worked with him at Rotherham United, Mike Marsh, who is assistant to Lowe, worked with the incoming stopper at Swansea City. Woodman recorded back to back top six finishes whilst on loan with the Swans but found himself only used as a cup goalkeeper whilst at AFC Bournemouth during the second half of last season.

The Magpies youth product has also been linked with a move to Birmingham City but it seems that North End have won the race to sign him, which presents on opportunity to have some consistency.