Almost 20 thousand fans were inside Deepdale for the 2-2 draw between Preston North End and Middlesbrough last weekend.

The Lilywhites hit the front through loan man Lewis Dobbin, who scored his second PNE goal in style. Boro were level just after the 70 minute mark, though, courtesy of Matt Targett.

Jordan Storey then looked like he had headed home the winning goal for Preston two minutes from time, only for substitute Sontje Hansen to pop up with an acrobatic equaliser on 92 minutes.

The result ended Boro’s perfect record but did leave Rob Edwards’ side top of the Championship. PNE, meanwhile, are unbeaten on home soil in the league and occupy eighth spot after five matches.

