Preston North End memory match - Johnson, Hugill and Barkhuizen score as Birmingham City beaten

Preston North End are preparing for a trip to Birmingham City this weekend, hoping their form picks up compared to a heavy defeat last week.

By Tom Sandells
1 hour ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:32pm

North End have had happy days in the Midlands in the past, with a 3-1 win in 2017.

Daniel Johnson, the former Aston Villa man, was delighted to score against their arch rivals, as was Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen as they made it two and three.

Alex Neil’s side actually went behind in the game, to a goal from Maxime Colin, but blew the hosts away with their treble in just 11 second half minutes.

The win helped Preston up to fourth, two points off the top back in September 2017.

1. Maguire battles

Preston North End's Sean Maguire battles with Birmingham City's Jacques Maghoma

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

2. Hugill celebrates

Preston North End's Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring his sides second goal

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

3. Tom Barkhuizen celebrates

Tom Barkhuizen celebrates his goal against Birmingham

Photo: Camerasport

4. Johnson celebrates

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates scoring his sides first goal

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

