Preston North End memory match - Johnson, Hugill and Barkhuizen score as Birmingham City beaten

Preston North End are preparing for a trip to Birmingham City this weekend, hoping their form picks up compared to a heavy defeat last week.

North End have had happy days in the Midlands in the past, with a 3-1 win in 2017.

Daniel Johnson, the former Aston Villa man, was delighted to score against their arch rivals, as was Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen as they made it two and three.

Alex Neil’s side actually went behind in the game, to a goal from Maxime Colin, but blew the hosts away with their treble in just 11 second half minutes.

The win helped Preston up to fourth, two points off the top back in September 2017.

