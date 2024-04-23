Preston North End's defeat to QPR at the weekend meant they would be playing Championship football for another season.

The Lilywhites are nine points off of Norwich City with just two games left to play and so they cannot catch them. The most points that North End can finish on is 69 and that would be their highest tally since the 2017/18 season when they got 73 but missed out on a play-off spot.

Ryan Lowe's men have to wait until Monday until they next play with league leaders Leicester City their final opponents at Deepdale on April 29. The game has been chosen for Sky Sports coverage and all attention will be on the Foxes to see if they can continue their push for the title rather than Preston, who at the time of the selection had an outside chance of reaching the top six.

Preston face West Brom on the final day of the season and they are all but set to be involved in the Championship play-offs. West Brom though are in danger of dropping down to sixth having held on to fifth for so many months. The Baggies and Norwich City are level on goal difference and the prize for finishing fifth is that you don't play one of the three sides who will miss out on automatic promotion in what has been an incredibly competitive campaign between the trio.

North End know a handful of clubs they will be playing again next season like Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City as well as Sunderland, Swansea, and more or less Watford and Millwall. The relegation battle is extremely close however with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town occupying the final two spots after Rotherham United were relegated. It could go down to goal difference it's that tight at the bottom and even Preston's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers aren't out of it yet after suffering defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.