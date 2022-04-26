Preston North End let izzy Brown and Cardiff City loanee Josh Murphy leave before the end of the season

Brown is out of contract this summer and leaves without making a senior appearance having ruptured his Achilles tendon during pre-season.

The one time he pulled on a PNE shirt was in last July’s pre-season friendly against Celtic – a game played in front of a limited number of home fans at Celtic Park.

Murphy has been on loan from Cardiff City but North End have chosen not to use him since the Good Friday game against Millwall.

Preston North End midfielder Izzy Brown battles with Celtic's Scott Robertson during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park

The 27-year-old wasn’t in the squad for the Fulham or Blackburn matches.

He made 12 appearances for PNE, all from the bench, with his longest run being the 45 minutes he got in the 4-0 defeat at Luton in March.

Murphy is out of contract at Cardiff this summer.

Josh Murphy in action for Preston North End against Queens Park Rangers

Brown joined on a Bosman in June having been freed by Chelsea. He signed a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Having made his PNE bow as a substitute at Celtic, Brown suffered the Achilles tendon rupture in a training session just two days later.

It was a serious injury and soon it became clear that he was unlikely to play this season.

Murphy joined on transfer deadline day in August, signing for the remainder of the campaign on loan with North End paying a contribution to his wages.

He tore an ankle ligament in training in October and then suffered a calf injury as he closed in on a return from the damaged ankle.

It was early March when the former Norwich winger returned to the first-team fold.

North End boss Ryan Lowe used him five times as a substitute, mainly at wing-back.

It was hard for Murphy to fit into the system, with Lowe and predecessor Frankie McAvoy both preferring a 3-5-2.

A winger by trade, Murphy either had to slot in at wing-back or play as a striker.