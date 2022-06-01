Preston North End manager thanks fans after season card sales surpass 10,000

The current number puts North End nearly 3,000 ahead of their total for the whole of last season, despite only just entering June.

The Lilywhites have made an extra effort this season to secure season card sales, with their early bird prices proving very tough to turn down.

It has drawn back plenty of supporters with new tales each day of fans that have not bought a season card in years being enticed back in.

Since his appointment as manager at Deepdale in December, Lowe has often talked about ‘bringing the good times back to Preston’ and ‘getting Deepdale rocking’.

His attacking, possession based style has also done a lot to win over the PNE fans – also his approach in the media where he often comes across as honest and understanding of the fans’ perspective.

Atmopsheres and attendances in PR1 improved towards the end of the last campaign, with fan initiatives helping that cause, too.

The Preston faithful have also helped in season ticket sales with thousands of leaflets distributed to all post codes in the area.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe after his side's final day win over Middlesbrough.

In a video tweeted from PNE’s official account, manager Ryan Lowe said: “Wow, PNE fans, 10,000 season cards sold – an unbeleivable achievement. We asked to get Deepdale bouncing and with your support we sure will.

"Keep supporting, keep buying cards. Come on you whites!”

The prices for early bird buyers will expire at 5pm, June 4, so there are only a few more days North End fans can get the heavily discounted rate.

Season cards for adults, seniors and young adults in the Alan Kelly Town End and the family zone of the Sir Tom Finney Stand will cost £280 if bought before Saturday, 5pm.

The early bird price in the Invincibles Pavilion (blocks B,C,G,H) and Sir Tom Finney Stand (blocks A,B,C,G,H,J) is £300, while it is £380 in the premium areas of those two stands.

Junior season cards (aged 11-18) cost £80 in the family zone of the Sir Tom Finney Stand and £125 in all other areas, with under 11s free.