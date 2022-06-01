Preston North End reveal latest crop of young scholars with three signed from Championship rivals

The club announced the young talents, aged between 15 and 16, over the weekend, signing three players from their Championship rivals as well as having three that have been with the club nearly a decade.

The young players have signed two-year-deals as scholars and will play for PNE’s U19s for the next two seasons as they look to break into the first team – some have already featured for the U19s in their impressive trophy laden season.

Those signed up are: Tommy Davis, Cole McGhee, Kacper Pasiek, Tom Wilkinson, Charlie Goldsmith, Ellis Horan, Izac Khan, Kaedyn Kamara, Callum Havard and Ethan Eccleston.

Preston North End's Mikey O'Neill away at Barnsley.

Davis is the only goalkeeper of the group, with three defenders, four midfielders and two forwards.

McGhee, Khan and Kamara all join the club from another side in the Championship – Coventry City, Stoke City and Burnley respectively – after impressing on trial.

Pasiek and Goldsmith have both been at the club since the age of nine whilst Ecclestone has also been at the club since the foundation stage.

Wilkinson comes in from grassroots football into the professional environment and Havard impressed whilst on trial having previously played for Lancashire and won a national trophy with his county.

The aim for the new crop will be to emulate Mikey O’Neill, who is the latest success story to come out of the club’s academy.

He first trained with the club at the age of seven and signed on his eighth birthday, nearing a decade at the club with his 18th birthday next week.

Since Ryan Lowe arrived at PNE last December he has taken a shine to his fellow scouser and O’Neill’s performances in the reserves and youth teams have only enhanced his reputation.

He featured twice for the first team before the end of the season, a brief debut appearance against Queens Park Rangers before an eye-catching cameo away at Barnsley.