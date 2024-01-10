Ryan Lowe

The bright lights of Stamford Bridge and FA Cup glitz and glamour is now behind Preston North End, for whom it's back to business. Bristol City are this weekend's visitors to Deepdale and there really is no getting away from the crunch nature of this league fixture. It feels like now or never for boss Ryan Lowe.

It's five-and-a-half weeks on since PNE's home defeat to Queens Park Rangers: a night which, for anyone in attendance, had all the end of the road vibes to it. Since then supporters have seen one draw, two wins and five defeats - Chelsea included. There was, of course, the Boxing Day victory over Leeds United, which stunned the home faithful as much as anyone.

Preston also won at Huddersfield Town and shut up shop for a goalless draw at Norwich City, while losing in dour fashion to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday. Three points were snatched in the last seconds by Swansea City and Watford ran riot in the second half at Deepdale - destroying Lowe's side five-one.

Has much changed since that eerie and empty evening against the Rs, then? Not a great deal new has been learned, though the performance and result against Leeds did serve as a reminder of this squad's capabilities. That, though, did the gaffer no favours. Preston's squad is not the most expensive but it sure is competent. There is talent, pride and potential within it.

The stats have been done to death in recent weeks, but they are simply too alarming to ignore. North End managed to outperform their metrics in that eight match unbeaten start to the campaign, but the form has fallen off a cliff since then - with results matching the data. Whether you go for four wins in 19 or 16 points from a possible 57, the reading remains grim. That is, quite simply, unacceptable.