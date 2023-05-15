North End welcomed Troy Parrott, Alvaro Fernandez, Liam Delap and Tom Cannon to PR1 this season, with varying levels of success.

Parrott and Delap found goals hard to come by this campaign, with four and one respectively, whilst Fernandez scooped the Young Player of the Year award and Tom Cannon ended the season as the club’s top scorer, despite only joining in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been calls from supporters to get the latter two back for another campaign at PNE and should they be available, Lowe expects Manchester United and Everton to look straight to the Lilywhites to trust them with their young talent again.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Blackpool with teammate Alvaro Fernandez

Lowe said: “What we've done with the lads, I think we'd be first port of call - and we've had confirmation from the football clubs that we would be. Which is good on our behalf, it shows what we've done with the players, improved them, developed them.

"The other side to it would be if someone is trying to penny pinch and offer them silly money which can't really be done but the fact of the matter is we know, with the lads who are potentially coming back, we'd be in the driving seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know what they've achieved here and what we've done with them and hopefully that continues.”

Preston were in a similar situation last summer, with Cameron Archer impressing in a six month spell before Aston Villa chose to keep him at the club in the summer, the striker eventually opting for Middlesbrough over PNE in the winter.

Lowe knows that North End could have a fight on their hands to bring the players back but thinks the connections made between them and the fans could play a decisive part.

He said: “I'm hoping, of course. Why not? We'll have conversations and keep discussing. It would be nice to get one or two back who have performed and over performed probably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, we're probably in a battle with other teams and we have to respect their clubs so we won't talk about them - but why not? Home is where the heart is, that's the new season ticket campaign, I think all our loan lads have had the love from me, the staff and everyone associated with the football club - but more importantly, the fans.