Aston Villa's Cameron Archer is 'number one choice' for Preston North End boss if Unai Emery allows him to leave

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the 20-year-old over the last six months as PNE hoped to bring him back to Deepdale but Aston Villa instead kept him in the Midlands.

Previous boss Steven Gerrard opted not to use him however and he is yet to play even an hour of football this season for the Villans. Gerrard has since been replaced by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, fuelling further speculation that he may be allowed to leave in order to get more game time.

Archer joined North End in January last season and scored seven times in 20 games, including a famous winner against Blackpool.

Cameron Archer in action for Aston Villa in pre-season

Last week his brother, Jordan, spoke to the Lancashire Post about his desire to see his brother back at Deepdale and playing games again.

The North End boss has made his position clear on Cameron Archer and admits he’ll do everything he can to bring him in, should he become available.

Lowe said: “Someone sent me it, that was probably because I gave Jordan a contract in the league, I paid £20,000 for him at Bury! I don't want to go on too much about Cam because he's not our player, everyone knows what we think of him.

"Me as the manager, the football club, the fans, we all loved him. He was fantastic here. Everyone knows he's our number one choice if he becomes available.

"That's all I want to say on it. I've got to respect Unai Emery and what he wants to do with Cam and the football club.

"Other than that, once we're told he's potentially available then we'll act. Until then, we can't disclose anything or talk about anything because he's not our player.

"Everyone knows what a good player he was for us and we won't be the only club that's interested in him.

"It's nice to see that his brother has recognised that we have helped him get to where he wanted to get to. If he becomes available we'll do our best to try and get him.”

Archer’s love for North End is one that is shared amongst many players, particularly the current squad.

Liam Lindsay signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract on Friday and had spoken prior to putting pen to paper about how much he was enjoying his time at Deepdale.

Lowe prides himself on how close the squad is with each other and is willing to accomodate for his men to get the best out of them.

He said: “It's the way we want it, we have that togetherness and camaraderie in everyone. If someone needs something or needs lifting up, we lift them up.

"If someone needs a bit of downtime, they have downtime. Whatever it is, I'm big on having a group of players who are on the same page.

"We know I have a rule, which I'm not going to say... But you have a group of players who are fighting for each other.

"They are loving it, they are loving being coached and representing Preston North End.