Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe curses lack of cutting edge in Millwall defeat

Tom Bradshaw opened the scoring in the first half before Zian Flemming netted their second with less than 20 minutes to go.

North End had chances of their own in the game, with a goal line block from Jake Cooper preventing them from halving the deficit.

Lowe could only curse his side’s lack of goals on the day, with two lapses of concentration opening up a gap between Millwall and PNE in the Championship.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

He said: “It was the clinical edge today, in both boxes. The top end for us, attacking wasn’t clinical enough and then at the other end, I don’t think Freddie has had much to do really in terms of save.

“We knew what we were coming up against in terms of a Millwall side and a Gary Rowett side - they’re solid, resolute and effective in what they do.

“That’s what they were today, they were effective in two moments. It’s disappointing because we’d been solid and resolute ourselves in dealing with those balls.

“We’ve come up against a bit of that more Millwall have a bit more quality than the teams we’ve played of late and we knew that. They found two moments and we didn’t.”

There were positives to take for the PNE boss, his side played well particularly in the second half and are still in with a shout of the play-offs.

Lowe knew what the hosts’ threats were coming into the game - a very high number of their goals this season coming from set plays - and wanted to see his side deal with them better.

He said: “We're obviously disappointed in terms of the result but I thought the performance was good.

“I don't want to dwell on it too long because there is another game on Wednesday.

“I said to the lads that I was disappointed with two goals, definitely, but well played.

“I thought we played some fantastic stuff and there were good moments in that game where if we get one, we probably get two. Then the scoreline is a bit different.

“Take nothing away from Millwall, we knew what to expect, we knew what they were going to do. I'm just disappointed with the two goals, the first one from a long throw and then recycled in the second phase and we don't come out with our men.

“The second one was a long ball up the pitch, he heads it down and it's the second phase, we don't go with runners, keep them offside and then it's two.