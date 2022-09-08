The Lilywhites have just two goals to their name so far this season in the Championship and suffered their first defeat last time out, against Birmingham City 1-0.

Scoring has been the clear weakness in the current campaign, with seven clean sheets in a row before Saturday’s loss. The chances have been there for Lowe’s side, but taking them has been another story.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott on the ball against Bristol City.

The PNE boss however will not be getting carried away looking for reasons why his side aren’t finding their scoring straps.

“I don't want to put pressure on the lads in the team, it's always all of us as one,” Lowe said.

"We need to find that little bit of quality to score. Will we find that quality? I believe the lads we have in the club have the quality to score goals, they do it on a daily basis.

"Maybe it's a bit of nerves, or it's about the fact that they haven't scored yet, I don't know. I don't like to dig too deep because if you do that in situations like that then you might never stop.”

There are plenty of different factors that Lowe could look at to try and find out what is preventing his side from getting their goals.

One thing that has stood out for the Preston manager is that he wants to make sure his players are getting into the box, as a Ben Whiteman cross went begging against the Blues.

He’s confident if they keep doing the right things the rest will fall into place.

He said: "All I know is we're creating chances and it's just being in the right place at the right time.

"When you have that ball whether it is about the quality of your shot or where you take that shot on from, there are loads of things you can look at.

"We'll look at all the things, the xG's and what not, where the players are when the ball comes into the box - we'll make sure they're getting into those areas.