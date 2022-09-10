Preston North End manager not looking at free agents
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has not looked at the free agent market since the summer transfer window closed.
The summer transfer window closed on September 1 at 11pm but players who were not contracted to clubs before that time can still sign for clubs.
PNE did not solve all of their problems in the summer, short a right wing back and a striker from Lowe’s wishlist, so could potentially dip into the free agent market to plug those gaps.
It is not, however, something on Lowe’s radar, he has instead been focusing on the group of players that he has.
He said: “I haven't really looked to be honest, I've just been worrying about the next game. If something comes up and we can get someone in to have a look at then maybe we will have a look at it.
“I'm not really sure what's available to be honest, we just put it to bed once the transfer window shut and we knew we weren't going to do anything.
“My main focus has been with the group I've already got and coaching the group I've got to get results, that is the focus.
"If something does come up then I can have a look at it and speak to Peter Ridsdale and we'll have a chat. Otherwise it is as it was.”
Lowe will not be going out of his way to find those players still without a club, instead they must come to him.
The North End manager does not want to get distracted by the options out there, only looking for players in the positions that his side need.
The 43-year-old wants to remain focused on the gaps on his squad and. otherwise, his current crop.
He said: “We won't be searching, if you're searching then I think you start searching for something we're not looking for. It's not a case of searching and going 'who? Oh, maybe'.
"If something comes our way and we think it will be okay then we will, other than that it is probably just the same as we were.”